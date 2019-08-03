Kevin's Weather: DOPPLER RADAR

In 1842, he determined that sound and other frequencies vary with distance.
In addition to measuring rain and snow, doppler radar can also measure wind movement within a storm.
This is especially helpful in severe weather since wind movement within a storm is directly related to the severity of the storm itself.
Doppler radar is therefore a big help in keeping people informed and safe during severe weather.
