Clear

Kevin's Weather: DOPPLER RADAR

wikipedia.org

Doppler radar is named for J.C. Doppler, an Austrian physicist.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

In 1842, he determined that sound and other frequencies vary with distance.

In addition to measuring rain and snow, doppler radar can also measure wind movement within a storm.

This is especially helpful in severe weather since wind movement within a storm is directly related to the severity of the storm itself.

Doppler radar is therefore a big help in keeping people informed and safe during severe weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Fair Safety Tips

Image

Local organization celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Image

Relative of John Dillinger’s wife digs into past of notorious bank robber

Image

Overnight: Clear, but not quite as cool. Low: 62°

Image

National Night Out in Clinton

Image

Double motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Image

Sycamore football

Image

ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois