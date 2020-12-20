Kevin's Weather: DON’T MISS IT

Tomorrow evening, Jupiter and Saturn will appear extremely close together. It’s the closest they’ve been in a dark sky since 1623!

However, you’ll miss this once in a lifetime conjunction if you’re not careful. That’s because the planetary paring will occur early in the evening and be gone from the sky well before midnight.

You’ll want to get to an open horizon around 5:50 pm EST and look southwest.

Within a couple of hours, the two planets will be below the horizon and the scene will be gone from sight.