Kevin's Weather: DOES THIS MAKE SENSE?

A recent article on Business Insider.com made a very interesting point. The rocket launches and near-space adventures by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have released huge amounts of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere.

Next year, Elon Musk will also rocket toward space and in doing so, will also leave a trail of pollution.

Eloise Marais, an associate professor at University College London, estimates that, while a long-haul commercial airliner can emit as much as one to three tons of carbon dioxide per passenger, a rocket carrying four passengers will produce 200 to 300 tons of carbon dioxide.

With future space joy-riding planned for the future, it won’t take long for the carbon pollution to increase dramatically.

Several Hollywood stars and other important figures, including politicians, are planning to pay big bucks to blast themselves into the sky.

But, think about it for a moment. The voices that bemoan climate change and encourage drastic changes in lifestyle and consumption are the same ones that, for their own ego-driven enjoyment, seem to be ignoring the basic facts of climate pollution.

Does this make sense?

If we’re going to take climate change seriously, it’s time to stop self-indulgent, wasteful behavior. That means for everyone.