Kevin's Weather: DIRECTION, DIRECTION

Anyone who works in real estate will tell you the key to a good piece of property is, “location, location”.

The same might be said for winter storms, except the word is “direction”.

Storms that come out of the southwest often bring lots of accumulating snow and ice.

However, storms that come from the northwest are far less likely to bring heavy amounts of snow.

A storm from the northwest rarely produces more than a couple of inches of snow.

If the storm comes from the southwest, we can often expect snow amounts of 3 inches or more.

So, when it comes to winter weather, can take a page from the realtor’s notebook and say it’s, “direction, direction”!