Kevin's Weather: DIPPER TIME

It is possible to tell the season of the year by looking at the Big Dipper.

The Dipper is always in the sky, but, depending on the season, the handle of the Dipper points in different directions!

In early spring, this time of year.

The handle of the Big Dipper will point to the east-northeast.

Later in the summer, the handle will point almost due south.

This is an excellent example of how the sky can tell us what time of year it is, and if you really study it, you can also tell a more precise time by looking at the stars!