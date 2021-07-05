Kevin's Weather: DEW POINT

The dew point is a complicated thing to explain, so I’ll try to keep this simple.

The dew point is a way of measuring the amount of water in the air and it is expressed as a temperature.

The dew point temperature is the temperature at which water in the air will condense into water droplets or dew.

The condensation can also take place in the sky if the temperature reaches a dew point above the Earth.

In such a case, we get clouds. If the temperature reaches a dew point close to the Earth’s surface, we get fog.

Think of it this way; the higher the dew point, the more water there is in the air.