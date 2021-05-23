Kevin's Weather: DAYTIME HEATING

Rising air currents are often big contributors to thunderstorm development.

Sometimes called DAYTIME HEATING, the sun will heat the earth through a clear sky.

But, as air rises, clouds soon form and if there is enough upward motion, the clouds can produce scattered thunderstorms.

That’s why summertime storms often develop in the afternoon when the sun’s heating is at its peak.

This is also the reason thunderstorms tend to weaken in intensity after the sunsets.

Daytime heating is a key player in the scattered storms we often get around here this time of year.