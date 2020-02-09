Kevin's Weather: DARK AGE ANSWER?

Clear

Historians and scientists have long wondered just what triggered the period known as the ‘Dark Ages’.

Also known as the ‘Middle Ages’, the period from the year 476 to 1492 was not only intellectually stagnant, but may have literally been dark, as well.

Astronomers at Cardiff University believe a comet may have struck the earth at the beginning of the period, launching a series of events including a darkened sun, famine, plague and extreme winters.

A condition we might today call a ‘nuclear winter’.

There is no direct evidence a comet is responsible for the Dark Ages, but historians have no real answers, either.

Unless actual, provable historical reasons surface, a comet must be included as a possible cause for one of the darkest thousand years in human history.

