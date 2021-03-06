Kevin's Weather: DANGEROUS MARCH

March is one of the most dangerous months of the year.

The reason is not only because March has produced some of history’s most deadly tornadoes, but also because March can get very mild, and then turn very cold, causing costly damage to plants and trees.

For example, the above-average temperatures we’re experiencing could lead to strong storms around the middle of the week.

After that, there are some indications we could get a little snow by next weekend!

Mild temps will also draw out the trees and flowers.

In fact, some flowers are already starting to bloom.

Luckily, there is no sharp drop in temperatures in the immediate future, but it looks like the above-average temperatures we’re enjoying could return to average or below-average readings after our next system goes through about Thursday.

Remember though, with big swings in temperature, March can be dangerous for both people and plants!