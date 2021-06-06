Kevin's Weather: D-A-DAY LATE?

Today in 1944, Allied Forces landed on the beach at Normandy in one of history’s most famous military moves.

Many historians would agree that the D-Day invasion was the turning point in WWII.

Interestingly, June 6th wasn’t the originally planned D-Day, it was June 5th!

Weather, however, played a great role, since it was bad weather that caused the delay.

The Germans were reportedly complacent because the weather had been so bad, and was not expecting an Allied attack, especially at Normandy.

This is one of history’s greatest examples of how the weather has impacted military action.