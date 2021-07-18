Kevin's Weather: CRICKET TEMPS

It’s that time of year again for me to tell you the formula about crickets and the temperature. It seems the connection between temperature and crickets was first published in 1897 by a Tufts College physics professor, A. E. Dolbear. The basic formula is this: count the number of chirps a cricket makes in 15 seconds, then add 40. You’ll get the temperature in Fahrenheit within a degree or two! It’s amazing how accurate this is, and it’s a fun way to learn how nature interacts with the weather.