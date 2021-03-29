Kevin's Weather: ‘COSMIC’ CHANGE?

Most of us have heard of climate change. In fact, climate change does exist, but the debate is whether human activity plays anything more than a minor role.

Now, German scientists have come up with a theory that climate change may be linked to cosmic rays, in other words, space radiation.

The sun’s activity plays a major role in this radiation and scientists believe that there may be a link between increased solar radiation and an increase in high cloud development.

These high clouds tend to let solar radiation in, but prevent it from leaving earth, perhaps leading to overall global warming.