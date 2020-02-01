Kevin's Weather: CONTAGIOUS CLOUDS

Clear
It’s possible you may have felt ‘down in the dumps’ this past week.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

It’s possible you may have felt ‘down in the dumps’ this past week.

If not, someone you know probably has. It’s not surprising, given the fact that it’s been cloudy and rather cold.

Studies have shown that a lack of sunshine can definitely affect a person’s mood, usually for the worse.

It may be surprising to learn, however, that the link isn’t as strong as one might think. It’s true that people tend to be more cheery on a sunny day and more moody on a cloudy day.

But, studies have indicated that a person’s basic personality has a lot to do with their reaction to the weather.

In other words, if a person is naturally optimistic, they are more likely to be less affected by a cloudy, colder day than one who is naturally pessimistic.

In addition, if a person is surrounded by others who are saddened by the cloudy, colder weather, they will tend to adopt the more somber outlook themselves.

It’s as if the clouds contain some sort of contagious gloomy mood.

Thankfully, the remedy can be a good dose of sunshine!

