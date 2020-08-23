Kevin's Weather: CONFLICTING SAINTS

Tomorrow is Saint Bartholomew’s Day and as with many of the Saints’ Days, there is a weatherlore saying associated with the day.

In this case, an example is, “As with Bartholomew’s weather, so goes the autumn weather”.

In other words, a very warm, dry day tomorrow would indicate a warm, dry autumn.

This reminds me of St. Lawrence’s Day, August 10th.

That day also is supposed to be an indicator of fall, but that day was a stormy one.

However, it was also very warm. So, the two Saints’ Days present us with conflicting forecasts concerning our autumn.

Forecasts based on a Saint’s Day are pretty unreliable, but they can be fun.

This time we have a choice. The autumn will either be warm and dry or warm and stormy.

We’ll see which one holds true.