Kevin's Weather: COLORFUL THEORY

Trees all over are bursting with colors of yellow and red.

However, an interesting theory has developed concerning autumn colors in North America and Europe.

While maple trees in North America can display bright yellow and red, maples in Europe are more likely to turn yellow only.

A paper published by the New Phytologist suggests that ice ages may be the reason for the color differences!

Certain insects may have survived ice ages while others may have not, which, in turn, may influence the primary colors of maple trees.

The theory is controversial but does help explain why we see reds and Europeans see only yellows.