Kevin's Weather: COLD TOES?

The official temperature is registered at a recommended height of 5 feet above the ground.

Often the thermometer is placed in a protective structure with slats that allow the air to flow through, but protects the thermometer from direct sunlight.

Also, the thermometer is placed away from pavement, machinery or air conditioner outlets.

With that out of the way, I can tell you that the temperature at the very surface of the Earth, right on the ground, can be anywhere from 3 to 5 degrees colder than the official temperature!

So, even if the official temperature is 35, in some cases, it could be closer to 31 down near your toes!