Kevin's Weather: COINCIDENCE OR A TRUE SIGN?

The Bible tells us that there will be ‘signs in the sky’.

Posted: May 30, 2020 6:42 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

The Bible tells us that there will be ‘signs in the sky’.

In fact, there are several instances in the Bible where something in the sky plays an important role, including the birth of Jesus.

Throughout history, nearly every civilization has had priests, wizards, magi and others who would interpret the positions of the stars of the planets.

Many battles, coronations and other events were timed by what was seen in the sky.

All the while, certain gatherings of planets seemed to be associated with world changing events.

You might think I’m going to tell you I believe in astrology. Mostly, I don’t, but I have stumbled upon some very interesting coincidences, if nothing else.

Consider this: In January of 1518, the planets Saturn and Pluto came into conjunction.

Just a few months before, the German monk Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of All Saints Church in Wittenburg (according to legend), an act that led to the protestant reformation.

This was definitely a world changing event! 1518 was also the year when the mysterious ‘Dancing Plague’ broke out in Strasbourg, France.

The dancing plague was an example of mass hysteria where mainly young girls danced feverishly danced in the public square for nearly a month, causing exhaustion and even death.

It was also in 1518 that King Charles I of Spain signed a charter authorizing ships to carry slaves from Africa directly to America.

Incidentally, the Saturn-Pluto conjunction of 1518 was in Capricorn.

In 1914, another Saturn-Pluto conjunction occurred. In that year, Archduke Ferdinand of Austria was assassinated, triggering a series of events which led to the start of World War I.

A conjunction of the two planets happened again in 1931, around the time of Hitler’s rise in Germany.

Also, the early 1930s saw the collapse of the U.S. Bank and the beginning of the FDIC and the New Deal.

The two paired again in 1947 marking the independence of Pakistan.

In 1965 a Saturn-Pluto conjunction occurred near the time of the Cultural Revolution in China, the Viet Nam War and the beginning of the Cultural Revolution here in the United States.

There was another conjunction in 2001 when the World Trade Center was destroyed and the Gulf Wars began.

Similar conjunctions have corresponded with the first telephone call across the United States and the creation of the first solar cell to collect the Sun’s energy.

This past January, yet another conjunction occurred, but for the first time since 1518, it was in Capricorn.

I’m not suggesting that this whole Corona-19 virus thing is a result of planets very far away and very far from each other coming together from our perspective here on Earth.

Still, it seems like a curious coincidence to me. Or are there really signs in the sky?

I’ll leave the decision up to you.

