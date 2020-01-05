Kevin's Weather: CLOSEST DAY

It may seem odd, but today at 7:48am, Eastern Time, the Earth will be closer to the Sun than at any other time of the year.

Officially called PERIHELION, it would seem that being closer to the Sun would cause us to have summer-like conditions.

It’s the Earth’s TILT, however, that governs our seasons.

So, even though we’re a mere 91.4 million miles from the Sun today, the angle of the Sun’s rays are quite low.

The low angle of the rays and the short amount of daylight combine to cause colder conditions, despite our distance from the Sun.

In fact, it is our good fortune that PERIHELION doesn’t happen in June.

Such an even would probably make our planet uninhabitable.