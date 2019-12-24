Kevin's Weather: CHRISTMAS STAR

On this Christmas, many will be gathering to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Matthew’s gospel gives an account of the Magi (wise men) seeing a ‘star’ in the east to mark the birth.

Astronomers and theologians have debated for years on what the ‘star’ may have been and I personally have no clue.

Some think it may have been a comet or an exploding star.

The Chinese and Koreans have astronomical records of comets and supernovas near, but not exactly at that time.

Others speculate it may have been a gathering of the planets Jupiter, Venus and Mars.

Or perhaps it was a true miracle. While nobody truly knows what the Magi saw, the story of the Christmas Star has resonated throughout the world for more than 2000 years.

On this Christmas Eve, it might be a good time to ponder on any personal bright stars you may have in your life.