Clear

Kevin's Weather: CHRISTMAS STAR

On this Christmas, many will be gathering to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

On this Christmas, many will be gathering to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Matthew’s gospel gives an account of the Magi (wise men) seeing a ‘star’ in the east to mark the birth.

Astronomers and theologians have debated for years on what the ‘star’ may have been and I personally have no clue.

Some think it may have been a comet or an exploding star.

The Chinese and Koreans have astronomical records of comets and supernovas near, but not exactly at that time.

Others speculate it may have been a gathering of the planets Jupiter, Venus and Mars.

Or perhaps it was a true miracle. While nobody truly knows what the Magi saw, the story of the Christmas Star has resonated throughout the world for more than 2000 years.

On this Christmas Eve, it might be a good time to ponder on any personal bright stars you may have in your life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Warm Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

Image

Navigating life with a feeding tube

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

One killed, one hurt in Monday night crash in Bloomfield

Image

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

Image

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 37

Image

Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

Image

Merry Christmas from WTHI-TV

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny. High: 56

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax