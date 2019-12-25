Kevin's Weather: CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHERLORE

There are two notable sayings associated with Christmas Day.

The first is, “A green Christmas, a white Easter.” The second is, “The nearer the new Moon to Christmas, the harder the winter.”

Considering the new Moon is on the 26th and this Christmas is now lacking in white, the next few months don’t look all that promising.

However, these sayings rarely are as reliable as the sayings that observe other elements of nature.

So, although a White Christmas has mostly melted away, the rest of the winter may be something to dread.

At any rate, enjoy today and Merry Christmas!