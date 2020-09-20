Kevin's Weather: CHILLING SIGHT

The other night, with a clear sky, I looked up and to the east at about midnight.

There, shimmering like a group of sparkling bees was the star group known as the Pleiades.

As soon as I saw them, a little chill went down my back, not because it was cold (although it was pretty cool!), but because of what this particular star group means to us.

You see, the Pleiades are only visible during the colder months and when we see them in the fall, it means only one thing: colder weather is on the way!

So, while the Pleiades are a beautiful star cluster to behold, they’re nature’s way of saying, “get out the blankets”!

Image - Astrophotographer Jeff Johnson sent in a photo of the Pleiades (AKA The Seven Sisters or M45), an open star cluster in Taurus. Johnson is based in the southwestern United States and sent in the photo on Nov. 28, 2014.

(Image: © Jeff Johnson (http://jeffjastro.com))