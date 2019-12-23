Kevin's Weather: CHANUKAH

Today is the first full day of the Jewish celebration of Chanukah.

According to rabbinical tradition, the rededicated temple of the Maccabees was cleansed and a lamp was lit, but with only enough oil for one day.

Amazingly, the lamp burned for 8 days!

The candles of the Menorah we see today represent the number of days the lamp burned.

With this in mind, let’s remember that we are at the point of the year when more daylight begins to appear.

While the story of the lamp and the tradition of the Menorah may, indeed, be historical fact, it is also interesting to note that this celebration of light occurs at the same time light returns to the sky.