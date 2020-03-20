Kevin's Weather: CHANGING STARS

Now that spring has officially begun, we expect the days to not only get warmer, but daylight to lengthen as well.

What you may not quickly notice, however, is how the stars are changing.

The constellation Orion, present all winter, is now beginning to settle in the west earlier and earlier.

Soon, constellations associated with warmer weather will be visible in the night sky.

Leo, Virgo and Libra will begin to dominate the night as the sky changes with the seasons.