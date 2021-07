THE CHANDLER WOBBLE is a term used to describe something detected by Seth Chandler in 1891.

According to Chandler, the earth actually “wobbles” like a top! In fact, the wobble moves the North Pole by a distance of about 20 feet!

Recent research has indicated the source of this strange movement of the earth might be caused by pressure changes in the deep ocean.

Each wobble lasts about 433 days and is nothing to worry about, but it does seem to be a natural part of the earth’s overall movement.