Kevin's Weather: CALLING FOR RAIN?

“Birds on the telephone line, rain isn’t far behind”.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

“Birds on the telephone line, rain isn’t far behind”. I’m pretty sure this saying doesn’t describe birds talking on the telephone! Instead, it is based on the observation that bids tend to sit on the telephone lines before rain moves in. This is probably associated with the general fact that birds usually fly less when rain is approaching. Low pressure is probably the reason. We can’t classify this as an old saying, either, since telephone lines have only been around for fewer than 100 years! Still, if you see lots of birds sitting on a telephone line, take a look at the sky. If it’s cloudy, you might just think of the birds as ‘calling’ for rain!

