Kevin's Weather: BY THE NUMBERS

Lewis Fry Richardson, a British meteorologist, was one of the first people to try forecasting by using mathematical equations.

He divided the earth into blocks and tried to calculate the weather in each block, then put the blocks together to formulate a forecast.

He failed miserably. However, his 1922 book, Weather Prediction by Numerical Process, did form the basis for the methods we use today.

But, because of the complicated math needed to make a forecast, it wasn’t until the advent of computers that numerical forecasting became practical.