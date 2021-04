Here’s a little bit of information you might find interesting, or useful, for that matter.

It is better to wash windows on a dull, overcast day.

That’s because bright sunshine quickly dries window cleaners, creating streaks.

A cloudy day allows the cleaner to dry a little more slowly, which lessens the chance of streaks and spots!

Although many cleaners are formulated to dry without spotting or streaking, it’s true your windows will streak and spotless if you wash them on an overcast day!