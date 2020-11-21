Kevin's Weather: BLOND IS BETTER

It was in 1783 that Frenchman Horace de Saussure designed the first hair hygrometer, a device that measures humidity.

Using human hair, hygrometers were carried onboard ships to help predict changing weather and humidity levels.

Humidity on the increase is often a sign of rain or stormy weather.

Interestingly, Saussure discovered that blond hair was more sensitive to changes in atmospheric humidity.

Therefore, for many years, hair hygrometers were constructed exclusively with blond hair!

Blonds may have more fun, but their hair is apparently more sensitive to the weather!