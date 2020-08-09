Kevin's Weather: BIG, BIGGER BIGGEST HAILSTONES!

According to the Associated Press, a record sized hailstone recently fell in Nebraska.

On June 22nd, 2003, a severe thunderstorm in Aurora, Nebraska produced a hailstone that measured 7 inches in diameter and 18.75 inches in circumference!

Fortunately, nobody was hurt by the large chunk of ice, but it did smash a gutter on a house.

The previous known record-sized hailstone fell in Coffeyville, Kansas in 1970.

That one measured 17.5 inches around.

Then, on July 23, 2010, a hailstone fell in Vivian, South Dakota that measured 8 inches in diameter with a circumference of 18.625 inches!

It weighed just under two pounds! In Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina in 2018, another huge hailstone fell.

While still not confirmed as a world record, it is reported to have been 9.3 inches across.

A CNN report described the hailstone as being “the size of a football”.

While we get hail around here, hailstones as big as the ones described above have never been reported.

However, there are numerous reports of softball size hail in both Indiana and Illinois.

The one thing to always remember is that hail can be very dangerous and destructive.

It can also be deadly.