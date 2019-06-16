Kevin's Weather: BEN’S BIG DAY

History is a little murky on the exact day, but most authorities believe it was on this day or yesterday in 1752 that Ben Franklin conducted his famous kite experiment.

Using a silk string and an iron key, Franklin actually stood in a barn so he wouldn’t get wet. When he moved his free hand near the key he received a shock, proving that lightning was electricity.

Franklin was quite lucky because this was an extremely dangerous experiment. In fact, several others who have tried it have been electrocuted, so DO NOT try this one on your own!