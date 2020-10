Before you fire up that charcoal grill, think of this.

The Diesel Technology Forum has released information that claims an 18-wheeler diesel truck would have to drive 143 miles to put out the same mass of particulates as charcoaling a single hamburger patty!

As a person who enjoys grilling, I must admit I find this a little disturbing.

However, will it cause me to stop enjoying a backyard barbeque?

Frankly, no, but I find the information interesting.

Besides, my grill smells better than a truck!