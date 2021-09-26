Kevin's Weather: Ah! Capella!

On any clear night, take a quick glance to the northeast and you will probably see a bright, possibly twinkling or blinking light.

At first glance, the sight may be a little unnerving because the light might look like it’s moving or even blinking off and on!

Don’t worry; it’s supposed to be there.

And it’s not a flying saucer.

You’re looking at the bright star Capella, one of the brightest stars in the sky.

Our atmosphere, along with the light of the star itself, creates the effect of the blinking and twinkling.

Our own brains tend to add the impression that the star itself is moving.

So, if you look out and see a bright light hovering, moving or blinking in the northeast, look again.

It’s probably the bright star Capella.