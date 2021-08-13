Kevin's Weather: Affordable Weather

The weather yesterday and today is really quite pleasant for August. Frankly, I think we deserve it.

This is what I call 'affordable weather', meaning you probably won't need much air conditioning, and heat is unnecessary.

That's great because if you have air conditioning, it was probably running almost non-stop last week. I know mine was! Our bills will probably be higher this month because of all the extra energy we've used, so a break in the weather is not only easy on the body, it's also easy on the pocketbook.

That's why I call what we're having 'affordable weather'. It's still August, however, and history tells us that hot weather probably hasn't left us for long.

In the meantime, I hope you can take some time to enjoy today's weather.