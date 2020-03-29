Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kevin's Weather: ASTRAPHOBIA

Do you have astraphobia? Perhaps someone you know has it.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 6:19 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Do you have astraphobia? Perhaps someone you know has it.

Astraphobia is simply the fear of storms. Lots of people have it to some degree or another.

The word comes from an old Sanskrit term, “astra”, which means weapon.

Ancient people believed the gods were throwing lightning and thunder at them for some kind of misbehavior.

One key to understanding astraphobia is realizing that as humans want to control things.

In storms there is no control. If you or someone you know does have astraphobia, remember you’re not alone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Sun and clouds, very windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to make a barometer at home

Image

VCSC Kindergarten registration moving online

Image

COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Image

Business to offer lunch to first responders

Image

Nativity scene for happiness

Image

Man crashes truck into home

Image

Rules for visiting parks, what's open

Image

Kroger still hiring

Image

Dining rooms struggling

Image

Wabash Valley, state, national and worldwide case numbers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities