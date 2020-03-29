Kevin's Weather: ASTRAPHOBIA

Do you have astraphobia? Perhaps someone you know has it.

Astraphobia is simply the fear of storms. Lots of people have it to some degree or another.

The word comes from an old Sanskrit term, “astra”, which means weapon.

Ancient people believed the gods were throwing lightning and thunder at them for some kind of misbehavior.

One key to understanding astraphobia is realizing that as humans want to control things.

In storms there is no control. If you or someone you know does have astraphobia, remember you’re not alone.