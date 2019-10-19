Kevin's Weather: AS IN HEAVEN

Clear

The Bible, the Qur’an, the Torah and many other ancient scriptures refer to the sky, especially the night sky, as a representation of God’s design and wisdom.

The stars move with precise patterns through the sky season after season.

Their positions are predictable and, with only slight variations, never stray from their assigned course.

As our ancient ancestors watched the sky, they no doubt wished things here on earth were as ordered, predictable and reliable. To them, the sky was the ultimate representation of how things SHOULD be.

In these days of disorder, we find that the peaceful, perfect order of the heavens is still something yet to be reflected here on earth.

