Kevin's Weather: ALMANACS

Many of us have consulted or briefly scanned an almanac at least once.

In doing so, we are continuing a tradition that has its roots as far back as ancient Egypt, and probably much further.

Some scholars believe the first almanacs were recorded by the Egyptians on temple walls, charting star, planet, sun and moon movements.

Initially, almanacs plotted the heavens as a way to predict times for planting and harvesting.

The positions of the stars, moon and sun were also used to indicate seasons and the weather associated with the seasons.

The first almanac in America was published in 1639 by William Pierce and was specifically for New England.

Whatever their origin, almanacs have been a part of human history and development for thousands of years.

We continue to use them today as a source of information, weather and the movement of the heavens!