Kevin's Weather: ALMANAC FACTS

A viewer sent me an article about the “Old Farmer’s Almanac”.

According to Countryliving.com, the almanac turns 228 this year.

Some interesting notes; President Lincoln used the almanac to discount a witness in 1858, during WWII, an almanac was discovered in a German spy’s pocket, there have only been 13 editors of the almanac and the hole was originally used to hang the book in the outhouse-a feature that now costs $40,000 an year to reproduce!

Finally, in 1816, a printing mistake predicted snow in July. Amazingly, it DID snow!