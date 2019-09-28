Clear

Kevin's Weather: A TOUGH SELL

The United Nations, acting on studies by the Intercontinental Panel on Climate Change, has announced that eating less - or even no meat - is a way to combat climate change.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 6:23 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

The idea behind this proposal is that dwindling Amazon Rain Forest coverage, along with an increased demand for meat, is a growing threat to the climate.

According to the IPCC studies, 80 percent of all agricultural land is either used for grazing or growing feed for the meat-producing animals.

They say that land could then be returned to its natural vegetation, which would in turn help consume carbon dioxide.

However, with all the animal grazing and feed production in our neck of the woods, I have a feeling that’s going to be a tough sell!

