“When the firefly lights his lamp, expect the night to be damp”.

Now, this is a saying that often holds true. Fireflies do become more active in warm, humid conditions. I

’m not certain of the reason, but I have certainly witnessed this personally.

We’ve got some warm, humid nights ahead, so check this out for yourself.

I think you’ll find more twinkling fireflies on a warm, humid night than on a cooler more dry evening.