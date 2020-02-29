Kevin's Weather: AN EXTRA, NECESSARY DAY

It takes the Earth a little longer than 365 days to orbit the Sun. By modern calculations, the time it takes for the Earth to return to the same position in relation to the Sun is 365.242189 days.

Because of this additional fraction of a day in our solar orbit, it’s fair to say that a standard 365 day yearly calendar would be inadequate.

If each year was kept at 365 days, the time of the vernal equinox would drift horribly out of sync with the calendar because of this discrepancy. That’s what was happening prior to 45 BC, when yearly calendars were kept by tracking a combination of lunar and solar calculations by the Romans.

As a result, their calendars were somewhat haphazard and continued to drift from fixed astronomical times. Realizing there was a problem with the calendar, the Roman emperor Julius Caesar consulted Sosigenes of Alexandria about the Egyptian method of using only the Sun for calendar-keeping. The Egyptians knew that it took a little longer than 365 days for the Earth to return to the same spot on the heavens in relation to the Sun.

So, between Caesar and Sisogenes, the concept of adding one day to the calendar every four years was devised and the calendar would hopefully stay in check. Thus, on January 1, 45 BC, the first known calendar using an extra day every four years was enacted.

However, their estimate of 365.25 days for a solar return was off by about 11 minutes each year and after some time, the calendar was once again out of line with the first day of spring. That’s when Pope Gregory stepped in.

In 1582, he made another attempt to fix the calendar. He began by first ordering that Thursday, October 4, 1582 would be followed by Friday, October 15, 1582! That took care of the immediate corrections necessary.

From that point on, any year divisible by four would be a leap year unless the year was also divisible by 100. In addition, if the year is divisible by 400, it’s a leap year no matter what.

That’s why 1700, 1800 and 1900 weren’t a leap years, but 2000 was. As complicated as it may sound, this extra day on our calendar is necessary to keep it in line with the movement of the Earth and the Sun.