Clear

Kevin's Weather: AN EXTRA, NECESSARY DAY

It takes the Earth a little longer than 365 days to orbit the Sun. By modern calculations, the time it takes for the Earth to return to the same position in relation to the Sun is 365.242189 days.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 7:06 AM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

It takes the Earth a little longer than 365 days to orbit the Sun. By modern calculations, the time it takes for the Earth to return to the same position in relation to the Sun is 365.242189 days.

Because of this additional fraction of a day in our solar orbit, it’s fair to say that a standard 365 day yearly calendar would be inadequate.

If each year was kept at 365 days, the time of the vernal equinox would drift horribly out of sync with the calendar because of this discrepancy. That’s what was happening prior to 45 BC, when yearly calendars were kept by tracking a combination of lunar and solar calculations by the Romans.

As a result, their calendars were somewhat haphazard and continued to drift from fixed astronomical times. Realizing there was a problem with the calendar, the Roman emperor Julius Caesar consulted Sosigenes of Alexandria about the Egyptian method of using only the Sun for calendar-keeping. The Egyptians knew that it took a little longer than 365 days for the Earth to return to the same spot on the heavens in relation to the Sun.

So, between Caesar and Sisogenes, the concept of adding one day to the calendar every four years was devised and the calendar would hopefully stay in check. Thus, on January 1, 45 BC, the first known calendar using an extra day every four years was enacted.

However, their estimate of 365.25 days for a solar return was off by about 11 minutes each year and after some time, the calendar was once again out of line with the first day of spring. That’s when Pope Gregory stepped in.

In 1582, he made another attempt to fix the calendar. He began by first ordering that Thursday, October 4, 1582 would be followed by Friday, October 15, 1582! That took care of the immediate corrections necessary.

From that point on, any year divisible by four would be a leap year unless the year was also divisible by 100. In addition, if the year is divisible by 400, it’s a leap year no matter what.

That’s why 1700, 1800 and 1900 weren’t a leap years, but 2000 was. As complicated as it may sound, this extra day on our calendar is necessary to keep it in line with the movement of the Earth and the Sun.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 15°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 15°
Sunshine and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin! Feb 28th

Image

Terre Haute Chances and Services Receives All-Star Legacy Grant

Image

VCSC partners with First Tee to introduce elementary school students to golf

Image

High school students explored I.T. careers at Ivy Tech

Image

Casey-Westfield Okaw Valley

Image

Segement One In The Paint

Image

Marshall Salem

Image

Ground Temperature, and Why It's Important

Image

Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

Image

Sullivan students drive tractors to school

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1