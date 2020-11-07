Kevin's Wabash Valley 2021 Almanac in stores now

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Over the last year, Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Orpurt wrote an almanac specifically for the Wabash Valley. You can now buy it only in Casey's General Stores across the Wabash Valley.

Within the almanac, you'll find his upcoming winter weather predictions and forecasts, interesting weather facts and historical events, gardening tips, a month by month, day by day guide for all of 2021, and so much more.

Here is a list of cities where you can purchase Kevin's almanac for only $5:

Terre Haute at 2 locations

West Terre Haute

Riley

Clay City

Jasonville

Clinton at 2 locations

Washington at 2 locations

Paris at 2 locations

Brazil at 2 locations

Marshall, IL

Casey

Seeleyville

Rockville

Chrisman

Shelburn

Sullivan

Oaktown

Bicknell

Dugger

Linton

Cayuga

Kevin says that this has been a fun project for him and he hopes that you enjoy it.