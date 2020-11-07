Kevin's Wabash Valley 2021 Almanac in stores now

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Over the last year, Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Orpurt wrote an almanac specifically for the Wabash Valley. You can now buy it only in Casey's General Stores across the Wabash Valley.
Within the almanac, you'll find his upcoming winter weather predictions and forecasts, interesting weather facts and historical events, gardening tips, a month by month, day by day guide for all of 2021, and so much more.
Here is a list of cities where you can purchase Kevin's almanac for only $5:
Terre Haute at 2 locations
West Terre Haute
Riley
Clay City
Jasonville
Clinton at 2 locations
Washington at 2 locations
Paris at 2 locations
Brazil at 2 locations
Marshall, IL
Casey
Seeleyville
Rockville
Chrisman
Shelburn
Sullivan
Oaktown
Bicknell
Dugger
Linton
Cayuga
Kevin says that this has been a fun project for him and he hopes that you enjoy it.