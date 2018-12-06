Kevin celebrates 36 years with WTHI

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We take a step back in time.
On this date in WTHI-TV history, 36 years ago, Kevin Orpurt started his time with WTHI-TV.
He started with us in 1982.
