Ketcham Memorial reports fourth resident death from COVID-19

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - A long term care facility in the Wabash Valley is reporting a new death from the coronavrius.
We're learning more from officials at Ketcham Memorial in Odon, Indiana.
The facility is now reporting a fourth resident has died from COVID-19.
We're told there are currently 19 residents who have tested positive for the virus.
11 staff members have also tested positive.
We're told these staff members are in quarantine.
Eight residents are in the hospital, and the other 11 residents are in quarantine.
