Kentucky man faces charges in connection to Terre Haute man's murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is facing charges in connection to a Terre Haute murder.

According to Terre Haute Police, on February 19th, THPD Violent Crimes Unit got an arrest warrant for Zavius King of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

King was already in the Shelby County Jail for unrelated charges.

Police originally arrested King for the murder of Ronnie Caldwell, of Terre Haute, in September 2018. However, the charges were dismissed at the request of the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

Police say the charges were eligible to be refiled, pending new information, or evidence, that led to probable cause for an arrest.

King, who is currently held in Kentucky, will be extradited to Vigo County once legal protocols are followed in that state.

Right now, police say King is being held without bail or bond.

King will appear in court once he returns to Indiana.

His charges include:

1. Murder

2. Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

3. Armed Robbery

4. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon