Kenneth Pitts sentenced for his involvement in 2017 death of Anita Oswald

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been sentenced for a 2017 death.

On Friday, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office said Kenneth Pitts was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Anita Oswald.

Pitts entered a guilty plea earlier this year to voluntary manslaughter and burglary.

Pitts was sentenced to 30 years for each count to run concurrently with each other.

"In 2018, the entire community was impacted by the disappearance and death of Anita Oswald," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said. "The sentence handed down today protects our community from this career criminal, likely for the rest of his life. He will be roughly 80 years old before he will be eligible to get out of prison."

Vigo County Judge Michael Lewis said this case was one of the most gruesome cases he's been involved in.

According to the prosecutor's office, Pitts entered Oswald's intending to burglarize it. When Oswald returned home, she reportedly found Pitts inside and shot him.

Pitts hit Oswald in the head and face with a weapon, killing her. Oswald's body was later found in a local lake.

In May of 2018, Pitts was located and arrested in Laughlin, Nevada, near Las Vegas.

