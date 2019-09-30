Clear

Kenneth Pitts Jr. trial for the murder of Anita Oswald delayed

Kenneth Pitts Junior Mug Shot. (Courtesy: Vigo County Jail)

Pitts was on the docket to stand trial on Monday for the murder of Alica 'Anita' Oswald.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's been a delay in the trial for Kenneth Pitts Jr.

LINK | 'I JUST WANT JUSTICE FOR ANITA,' A LOCAL WOMAN SPEAKS OUT ON HER FRIEND'S GRUESOME MURDER

She died in September of 2017, but her body wasn't found until the following January.

After an extensive investigation, Pitts was arrested near Las Vegas.

Both sides agreed to postpone the trial until October 21.

