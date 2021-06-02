Kenneth Pitts Jr. enters guilty plea in connection to Alice 'Anita' Oswald's 2017 death

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man has entered a guilty plea in connection to a 2017 death.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office says Kenneth Pitts Jr. entered a guilty plea on Wednesday for voluntary manslaughter and burglary in connection to Alice 'Anita' Oswald's death in November of 2017.

According to the prosecutor's office, Pitts entered Oswald's intending to burglarize it. When Oswald returned home, she reportedly found Pitts inside and shot him. Pitts hit Oswald in the head and face with a weapon, killing her.

Oswald's body was later found in a local lake.

In May of 2018, Pitts was located and arrested in Laughlin, Nevada, near Las Vegas.

Under the plea, Pitts could face up to 30 years in prison.

In a written statement, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said:

“This was a challenging case with no eyewitnesses to the event and no forensic or DNA evidence identifying the perpetrator. Witnesses were fearful to testify and attempted to hide to avoid having to testify. Although no direct evidence linking Pitts to the crime was found, through hundreds of hours of work from the Terre Haute Police Department enough circumstantial evidence was assembled to prosecute this case...Under Indiana law the facts are consistent with voluntary manslaughter as his killing Anita may be interpreted by a jury as being in response to being shot in the face – sudden heat.”