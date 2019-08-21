Keeping your kids healthy as they head back to the classroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Back to school time can often lead students to the nurse's office.

Health experts say common illnesses that often arise with the start of a new school year are colds, strep throat, and headlice.

Headlice can often spread through contact.

Not sharing combs and hats can keep from spreading lice.

Handwashing is key, health officials say, to prevent most illnesses.

Vaccines are also important.

Jennifer Powell is the Director of Pediatrics at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

She encourages parents to have their child receive a flu vaccine.

"I can tell you the kids we see in the hospital are much sicker who do not have the vaccine than the ones that we see that are," Powell said.

She said it is also important to keep young children around others who are healthy.