Keeping your house cooler without running the A.C. all day

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Electricity bills skyrocket during the summer months here in the Wabash Valley. Most of us rely on keeping the air conditioning on the entire day. It is obviously very important to stay cool during the summer.

Unfortunately we may keep the air conditioning on all day to keep our house cool and that makes us dig deeper into our wallets.

Here are a few tricks you can do to keep your house cooler and keep more of that cold hard cash in your pocket.

Keeping your blinds and shades shut during the day will drastically make a difference. The sun can directly come into your home with your blinds up. In the sunlight, your floor can be very hot and then that will warm your room quickly.

Many people don’t realize that you can and should change the direction of your ceiling fan. On many ceiling fans there is a switch on the side that will allow you to change the fan from clockwise to counterclockwise. This will allow your fan to push air downward toward to floor. It simply creates a cooling affect to your body which will make things more comfortable for you during when it is hot. *Some fans may differ on which way the air blows counter-clockwise vs. clockwise. You can tell which way the blades are pointing and how the air flows when you turn the fan on. You can follow the graphics below.

Portable fans use less energy than your air conditioning unit uses. Putting these fans in areas that can help push the cool air into a warmer space can make a big difference. Even putting a bowl full of ice cubes in front of the fan can help cool you down.

You can check for air leaks around doors and windows. Make sure you have proper insulation strips along doors and windows to keep the cold air in and the warm air out.

A dehumidifier will actually help you cool down faster. A dehumidifier will simply get rid of excess moisture inside your home. Your body will naturally sweat when you are hot. When that sweat evaporates off of your skin, it will cool you down. So if the air is drier in your home, then your sweat will easily evaporate off of your skin.

Turn off unused lights. Lights produce heat and will be another source of warmth that will keep the temperature inside your home going up.

Hanging wet laundry outside will prevent you from using your dryer. Your dryer uses heat to dry your clothes and that heat will simply warm up your home.

Cooking inside using your stove top and your oven will certainly warm up your home. So maybe take the dinner outside to your grill if you can.

Some nights in the Wabash Valley, temperatures drop to comfortable levels. Open your windows during the evenings to let the cool air in. This will give your A.C. unit a break. Just make sure to always pay attention to the latest Storm Team 10's forecast!

We love to stay cool in the hot summer months. Especially for those who can’t really tell you it’s hot, like infants and toddlers! So knowing these simple tricks can keep everyone comfortable in your home.