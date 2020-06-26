Local group working to keep the workplace tobacco free

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is working to improve health in Vigo county. Tobacco-free Vigo, formally known as Tobacco Prevention and Cessation, had a meeting today about how to keep the workplace safer.

Tobacco-free Vigo is currently hosting a three-part series this summer focusing on going smoke-free in the workplace. The second installment of the series talked about what exactly that means. The zoom meeting today on June 26 discussed the benefits of having clean air.

Rachel Reed, the coordinator for tobacco prevention and cessation, says clean air in the workplace is something everyone should have access to. The state of Indiana says that it can cost an employer up to $3,500 per employee who smokes.

This is because smokers cost businesses more in healthcare.

Also, people who smoke are more at risk of health complications from COVID-19. That's why some employers are thinking about changing to non-smoking policies.

Tabacco-free Vigo talked about how having a smoke free environment could help the employee as well as the employer. They also explained that the policy in place in Terre Haute is much stronger than that at the state level.

They say employee health is critical especially right now during a pandemic.

The final meeting will take place on July 24. To join the meeting or join the group you can click here.